|
|
Billie Ledford
Knoxville - Billie Ledford, age 70 of Knoxville, passed away January 30, 2020. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church for 30 years where she sang in the choir. Billie was well loved by everyone who knew her. Survived by her husband, Jim Ledford, one sister, one brother and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday at Ridgeview Baptist Church, 6125 Lacy Rd., Knox., TN 37912 from 5:00-7:00 pm with a memorial service to follow. Rev. Zack McGill officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020