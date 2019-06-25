|
Billie Marie Bullard Chesney
Kingsport - Billie Marie Bullard Chesney, 91, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Asbury Place at Baysmont, in Kingsport, following a brief illness.
She was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and grew up in Lansing, Kansas. She was the daughter of Frank William and Martha Perry Bullard. Billie attended the University of Kansas and, later, East Tennessee State University. She met Dale Burton Chesney at the University of Kansas. They were married in 1948 at Bethel Baptist Church in Lansing, Kansas, and moved to Kingsport in 1949.
Preceded in death by her husband Dale in 2008, her parents, and a sister, Vinita Ellen Zimmerman, she is survived by her daughter, Janet Marie Chesney Tate (Richard - deceased), Knoxville; two sons, Gary Dale Chesney (Sharon), Morristown; and James Frank Chesney (Sarah), Nashville. She also leaves seven grandchildren; two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren; a sister; and eight nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A private graveside service on Thursday, June 27, 2019, will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memorial donations may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church Carpenters Helper Ministry, 100 E Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660; Friends In Need, 1105 W Stone Dr # 5, Kingsport, TN 37660; or to the Early Reading Program at Kingsport City Schools, 400 Clinchfield Street, Ste. 200, Kingsport, TN 37660; or a charity of personal choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019