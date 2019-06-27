Services
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
(423) 378-3134
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home
117 East Charlemont Avenue
Kingsport, TN 37662
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Broad Street United Methodist Church
100 E Church Cir
Kingsport, TN
Billie Marie Bullard Chesney


Billie Marie Bullard Chesney

Kingsport - Billie Marie Bullard Chesney, 91, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Asbury Place at Baysmont, in Kingsport, following a brief illness.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

A private graveside service on Thursday, June 27, 2019, will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.

You may leave an online condolence for the family at www.hamlettdobson.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019
