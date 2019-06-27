|
|
Billie Marie Bullard Chesney
Kingsport - Billie Marie Bullard Chesney, 91, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Asbury Place at Baysmont, in Kingsport, following a brief illness.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
A private graveside service on Thursday, June 27, 2019, will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Cir, Kingsport, TN 37660.
You may leave an online condolence for the family at www.hamlettdobson.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019