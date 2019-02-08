|
Billie Ray Shiflet King
Corryton, TN
Billie Ray Shiflet King - age 77 of Corryton passed away Tuesday, Febuary 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clayton and Alice Shiflet; husband Paul King; daughter Donna R. Hanna. She is survived by her sons, Garry King and Terry King; grandchildren, Josh King and Heather Cardwell; brother JB Shiflet; and sister, Fern King. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Roseberry cemetery at 2:45 PM for a 3:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019