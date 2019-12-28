|
|
Billie "Gayle" Stokely Dawson
Knoxville, TN - Billie "Gayle" Stokely Dawson, age 76, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away December 27, 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's. She was born December 28, 1942, in Jefferson City, Tennessee to parents Frank William and Veva Maie Roberts Stokely. She grew up in Del Rio, Tennessee and graduated from Cocke County High School in 1959. She briefly attended the University of Tennessee and completed her higher education at The Knoxville Business School. Upon graduation, Gayle spent her entire business career working as a legal assistant, specializing in fraud and arson. Gayle was a lady of many talents. She held a private pilot's license and enjoyed flying for many years. She received her pilot training from Evelyn Johnson, known as the Amelea Earhart of Tennessee, and remained close friends throughout both their lives. Gayles's hobby was playing tennis and she was quite active as a member of the USTA "Never-Ever" Senior Tennis Association. Having an interest in genealogy, she researched her ancestry and became a member of the First Families of Tennessee. Her contributions to family, friends and her community will continue. In addition to her parents, Gayle is preceded in death by her Daughter, Kimberly Lynn Sowinski. Gayle is survived by her husband Daniel O. L. Dawson; grandson Peter Stephen Sowinski of Nashville, Tennessee; step-children Dana Dawson and Stephen Dawson, cousin Gordon and wife Ingrid Stokely; special friends Lynne, Keener, Evan Strum, Leonard and Anne Abbatiello, and Michael and Darla McKenzie. A special "Thank You" to Arbor Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility and Little Creek Sanitarium for their loving care over the years. At Gayle's request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made in her memory to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019