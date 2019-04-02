|
|
Billie Taylor
Maryville, TN
Billie Taylor, age 74, of Maryville, TN passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the family home. Billie served his country as an Army SP4/
E-4 in the 1st Battalion, 77th Artillery, 1st Calvary. He was a
member of Alcoa Maryville Church of God and was involved with Manna Ministries. He is preceded in death by his
parents, Fred and Dorotha Taylor and sister, Carrol Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Taylor; son, Christopher David Taylor (Amy);
daughter, Angela Rene' Heflin (Randy); grandchildren, Justin Taylor, James Taylor, Miranda Heflin, Lauren Hill, Addison Taylor, Asher Taylor; great-grandchild, Austin Wallace; brother, Fred Taylor, Jr.; sister, Jean Lee. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 12:00PM until 1:30PM at Alcoa Maryville Church of God with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30PM. Following the service, family and friends will
proceed to Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701 for an entombment service at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send
donations to Alcoa Maryville Church of God in care of missions or Manna Ministries, 2615 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019