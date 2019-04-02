Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie Taylor Obituary
Billie Taylor

Maryville, TN

Billie Taylor, age 74, of Maryville, TN passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at the family home. Billie served his country as an Army SP4/

E-4 in the 1st Battalion, 77th Artillery, 1st Calvary. He was a

member of Alcoa Maryville Church of God and was involved with Manna Ministries. He is preceded in death by his

parents, Fred and Dorotha Taylor and sister, Carrol Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Taylor; son, Christopher David Taylor (Amy);

daughter, Angela Rene' Heflin (Randy); grandchildren, Justin Taylor, James Taylor, Miranda Heflin, Lauren Hill, Addison Taylor, Asher Taylor; great-grandchild, Austin Wallace; brother, Fred Taylor, Jr.; sister, Jean Lee. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 12:00PM until 1:30PM at Alcoa Maryville Church of God with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30PM. Following the service, family and friends will

proceed to Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701 for an entombment service at 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send

donations to Alcoa Maryville Church of God in care of missions or Manna Ministries, 2615 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now