Billy "June" Bernard
Blaine - Billy "June" Bernard - age 84, of Blaine passed away Thursday, October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. Bill and Mrs. Willie Bernard; brothers, Claude, Joe, John, Ray, and Frank Bernard; infant brother, C.V. Bernard; sisters, Louise Banks, Faye Dunn, Barbara Goins, Juanita Hodge, Dolly Bernard, Shirley Kidd; three infant sisters, Betty, Lorine, and Christine Bernard. Survived by sisters, Dorothy (Hugh) Boling, Doris (Jimmy) Helton, and Mary (James) Whaley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Caldwell and Rev. Clifford Fraker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 PM on Friday at Bernard Cemetery in Blaine, TN for a 3:00 PM interment. Serving as pallbearers will be James Lackey, Dennis Lackey, Earl Jones, William John Bernard, Robert Bernard and Ronnie Kidd. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019