Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Lenoir City Cemetery
283 Monument Street
Lenoir City, TN
Billy Brooks Obituary
Billy Brooks

Knoxville - Billy A. Brooks, age 85 of Knoxville, TN departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Young High School and a retired locomotive engineer with Norfolk-Southern Railway. Billy spent his retirement working with cars and enjoying his family. He served in the United States Army, was a member of Kiwanis Club, and loved watching his Tennessee Vols.

Billy is preceded in death by his mother, Reba (Huffman) Brooks, father, W.C. "Bill" Brooks and sister, Phyllis Harmon. He is survived by brother, Fred "Buddy" Brooks; wife, Sandy Brooks; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Kelsey Brooks; grandsons, Logan and Beckett Brooks; several nieces, nephews and close friends.

A visitation will be held at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Friday, December 13, 2019 6:00-8:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM at Lenoir City Cemetery, 283 Monument Street, Lenoir City, Saturday, December 14, 2019 for a 10:00 AM Graveside Service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
