Billy "Toad" BucknerMaynardville - Billy "Toad" Buckner-age 80 of Maynardville passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Claiborne Medical Center. Billy was born February 18, 1941 in Maynardville, TN to the late Susie and Frank Buckner. Billy is preceded in death by the love of his life Betty Jo, son Ricky, grandson Doug, brothers Ray, Frank, Pat, Lynn and sister, Mildred.Billy is survived by his sons Ronny Buckner and Bobby Buckner; sister Jean Fields; grandchildren Dustin, Joshua and his wife Kayla, Jesse and his wife Brianna, Susie and her husband Matt, & Keith; great-grandchildren Dillion and his wife Serena, Mackenzie, Zachary, Levi, Maggie, and Oakley; and great-great-grandson Lincoln.The receiving of friends will be held Sunday, October 11th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary with the funeral following immediately after with Rev. Brian Cooke officiating. Interment 11 a.m. Monday, October 12th, at the Buckner Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.