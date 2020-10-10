1/1
Billy "Toad" Buckner
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy "Toad" Buckner

Maynardville - Billy "Toad" Buckner-age 80 of Maynardville passed away Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Claiborne Medical Center. Billy was born February 18, 1941 in Maynardville, TN to the late Susie and Frank Buckner. Billy is preceded in death by the love of his life Betty Jo, son Ricky, grandson Doug, brothers Ray, Frank, Pat, Lynn and sister, Mildred.

Billy is survived by his sons Ronny Buckner and Bobby Buckner; sister Jean Fields; grandchildren Dustin, Joshua and his wife Kayla, Jesse and his wife Brianna, Susie and her husband Matt, & Keith; great-grandchildren Dillion and his wife Serena, Mackenzie, Zachary, Levi, Maggie, and Oakley; and great-great-grandson Lincoln.

The receiving of friends will be held Sunday, October 11th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary with the funeral following immediately after with Rev. Brian Cooke officiating. Interment 11 a.m. Monday, October 12th, at the Buckner Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Interment
11:00 AM
Buckner Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved