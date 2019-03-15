|
Billy C. Brown
Knoxville, TN
Billy C. Brown, age 71 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Tennessee Tech University. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. He was retired from Y-12 after 40 years of service. His most recent positon was Plant Authority having Jurisdiction / Fire Marshall. He was awarded the Walter W. Maybee Award for fire protection. Preceded in death, by father Grover C. Brown. Mr. Brown is survived by his mother, Bonnie Brown; loving wife of 47 years, Wanda; children, Beth Tipton and husband Wes, Diana Noel and husband Safa, Michael and wife Laura, Dwight and wife Maggie; grandchildren, Caleb, Kate, Christy, Daniel, and Sofia. Several special friends and loved ones also survive. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at Berry Highland West at 9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37919. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Mark Davis officiating. Interment will be in Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 's Memorial Foundation at 2008 Charlotte Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019