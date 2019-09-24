Services
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Wheat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Charles Wheat


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Charles Wheat Obituary
Billy Charles Wheat

Sumter - Billy Charles Wheat, 69, departed this life on September 22, 2019 at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

He was born October 29, 1949 in Loudon, TN, a son of the late James D. and Ruby Tuck Wheat. He received his diploma from Lenoir City High School in Lenoir City, TN in 1968; and two Associate's degrees from Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter, SC in Natural Resources Management and Computer Technology.

After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served a distinguished 22 1/2 year career. In the course of his lifetime, he was an avid reader, fisherman, baseball and fast pitch softball player, bowler, and sports fan, a Tennessee Volunteer for Life.

He was a dedicated family man who is survived by his wife of 46 years, Frances O'Neal Wheat of Sumter, SC; two daughters, Dr. Laura S. Wheat of Knoxville, TN and Emily "Katie" Wheat Beck (Carl) of McDonough, GA; a granddaughter, Melanie Anne Beck of McDonough; a brother, Jerry L. Wheat of Louisville, TN; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dortha S. Sheffield and Jo Ann Stamey; and two brothers, James Ray Wheat and Glenn A. Wheat.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Tennessee.

Memorials may be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Dr, Sumter, SC 29150 or a .

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now