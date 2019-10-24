Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:45 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Knoxville - Bill Chilcoat, age 87, went to Heaven on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Bill was born in Steele, Alabama and moved to Oak Ridge when he was 11. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1950. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He married Jimmie Sue Calhoun in 1954. Bill worked for Oak Ridge National Lab (X-10) for 38 years. He is presently a member of First Baptist Powell and was formerly a member of Grace Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years. Following his retirement, he worked with Baptist Disaster Relief and Cross Ministries. Preceded in death by parents Roy and Mary Chilcoat. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sue; daughters Debra (Del) Byrd and Donna Nelson; granddaughters Lauren (Matthew) Garner, Megan (Chris) Hope and Kaley Nelson; brother Tony Chilcoat; and great grandchildren Reese, Tate, Adelyn, Mabry, Khloe, Kaelyn and Karsyn. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Ben Atchley Veterans Home for their excellent care of Bill. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel (4131 East Emory Road). A service will follow at 7:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Phil Jones and Rev. John Sexton. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 for a 2:00 p.m. interment at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens (160 Edgemoor Road). Pallbearers: Mike and Terry Vanosdale, Mark Chilcoat, Alan Griffith, Jim Rector and Joe Nelson. Honorary Pallbearers: B.C. and the Boys Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Cross Ministries (P.O. Box 7344, Knoxville, TN. 37921). Condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
