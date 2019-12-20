Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Crass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Crass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Crass Obituary
Billy Crass

Knoxville - Bill Crass passed away at his home on December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Crass was a Veteran of the Korean War where he served in Company B 811th Engineer Aviation Battalion. He was a 50 year member of Mason's Lodge # 244 and a long time employee of Clayton Motors. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Crossman Crass; mother and father, Lucille and Walter Crass; brother, Johnny Crass and infant brother, Jerry Crass. He is survived by daughter Elisa Brewer (Steve); brother, Roger Crass (Gladys); sister Linda Sue Crass; grandchildren, Jonathan Brewer (Jessica), Jordan Brewer, and Hannah Johnson (Drew); 4 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. A brief funeral service will follow with Rev. Steve Brewer officiating. The family will meet at 10:45 am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for the 11 am interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -