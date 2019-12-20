|
|
Billy Crass
Knoxville - Bill Crass passed away at his home on December 19, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Crass was a Veteran of the Korean War where he served in Company B 811th Engineer Aviation Battalion. He was a 50 year member of Mason's Lodge # 244 and a long time employee of Clayton Motors. Preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Crossman Crass; mother and father, Lucille and Walter Crass; brother, Johnny Crass and infant brother, Jerry Crass. He is survived by daughter Elisa Brewer (Steve); brother, Roger Crass (Gladys); sister Linda Sue Crass; grandchildren, Jonathan Brewer (Jessica), Jordan Brewer, and Hannah Johnson (Drew); 4 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nephews, and nieces. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. A brief funeral service will follow with Rev. Steve Brewer officiating. The family will meet at 10:45 am Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for the 11 am interment. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019