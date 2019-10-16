|
Billy E. Kelly
Knoxville - Billy E. Kelly, of Knoxville (originally of Grainger County), passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, October 14 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Irene Lettner, stepfather, George Lettner, grandson Steven Wise, and in-laws, Talmadge (Slim) and Rhoda Maner.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Della Maner Kelly, daughters, Donna Kelly (Lynn Murphy) and Debra (Richard) Sanders, grandchildren, Amanda (Ellery) Lewis, Nicole (Ray) Hughes, Sandy (Randy) Upton, Stephanie (Adam) Foster, and Elizabeth Sanders, great-grandchildren, Chandler Koletich, Brooke and Allison Lewis, Treyson, Reid and Chatham Hughes, Dillon Wise, Hannah and Arabella Upton and Hayden, Hunter and Harlan Pritchett.
Bill retired from Coats & Clark Corporation in 1991 after 31 years as a truck driver. His love for the open road and 18 wheels persisted and he continued to hold long-haul driving positions with various other companies well into his 70's.
A loving and generous man to family and friends alike, he will be remembered for his handsome white beard, infectious smile, unequalled work ethic and his deep desire to "keep driving", long after his illness prevented it.
Services will be held Friday October 18, 2019 at Smith's Funeral Home on Tuckaleechee Pike in Maryville to honor this beloved man. Receiving of friends will begin at 1230 PM, followed by a short service at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you remember Bill and his valiant fight against cancer by making a contribution to the or through a donation to the Oakview Baptist Church at 2704 Ellejoy Road, Walland TN 37886. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019