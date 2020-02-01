|
|
Billy E. Wilhite
Strawberry Plains - Billy E. Wilhite - 87, passed away on January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Pearl Wilhite; daughter, Anita Birge; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter, Darlene (John) Fox; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and Wade Crumpley. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020