Billy Ellis
Billy Ellis

Knoxville - William "Billy" Cyle Ellis - age 85 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Billy was a 1953 graduate of East High School. Member of Buffat Heights Baptist Church. U.S. Army Signal Corp veteran. Retired from the S & H Green Stamp Company after 26 years of service. Preceded in death by wife of 34 years, Lula Belle Ellis; parents, Charlie and Willie Ellis; brothers, Neil, Russell and Charles Ellis. Survived by nephew, Howard Ellis and wife Jamie; sister-in-law, Shirley Ellis; cousins, John and Loretta Clark; and special relative and friend, Maxine Clark Raines. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 1:00 PM followed by the interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knoxville Rescue Squad, 512 N Chilhowee Dr, Knoxville, TN 37924. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
June 24, 2020
I worked with Bill for many years at Orelliy's auto parts,Bill was such a dear friend to everyone that he meet we were family in city counter and every one was so close rest in Paradise sweet friend you're back with your dear wife again.you will be missed
Connie Michelle Johnson
Coworker
