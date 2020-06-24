Billy Ellis
Knoxville - William "Billy" Cyle Ellis - age 85 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Billy was a 1953 graduate of East High School. Member of Buffat Heights Baptist Church. U.S. Army Signal Corp veteran. Retired from the S & H Green Stamp Company after 26 years of service. Preceded in death by wife of 34 years, Lula Belle Ellis; parents, Charlie and Willie Ellis; brothers, Neil, Russell and Charles Ellis. Survived by nephew, Howard Ellis and wife Jamie; sister-in-law, Shirley Ellis; cousins, John and Loretta Clark; and special relative and friend, Maxine Clark Raines. The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 1:00 PM followed by the interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knoxville Rescue Squad, 512 N Chilhowee Dr, Knoxville, TN 37924. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.