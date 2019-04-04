Services
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Burns Cemetery
Westel, TN
Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr. Obituary
Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr

Rockwood, TN

Mr. Billy Eugene Breazeale, Sr., age 86 passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Billy was born November 13, 1932 in Pruden, Tennessee. He is a United States Air Force Veteran and retired supervisor with the Roane Electric Furnace. Bill was also a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Virginia Breazeale; Brothers: Hugh Breazeale Jr. and Earl Breazeale; Sister-in-law: Myrtle Breazeale. He is survived by:

Wife of 62 years: Bernice Breazeale of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Billy Breazeale Jr. (Karen) of Rockwood, Tn

Jack Breazeale (Amy) of Rockwood, Tn

Daughter: Pam Hale (Richard) of Farragut, TN

Grandchildren: Zachary & Taylor Breazeale

Jordan & Allison Willieams

Jared Breazeale

Jordan Breazeale

Jacob Hale

Colby Hale

Great Grandchildren: Rylie Kate Breazeale

Brother: Joe Breazeale (Frances) of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Breazeale of Farragut, TN

Brother-in-law: Thomas Skidmore of Rockwood, TN

Many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm In the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Burns Cemetery in Westel, TN. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to first Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
