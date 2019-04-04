|
|
Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr
Rockwood, TN
Mr. Billy Eugene Breazeale, Sr., age 86 passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Billy was born November 13, 1932 in Pruden, Tennessee. He is a United States Air Force Veteran and retired supervisor with the Roane Electric Furnace. Bill was also a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Virginia Breazeale; Brothers: Hugh Breazeale Jr. and Earl Breazeale; Sister-in-law: Myrtle Breazeale. He is survived by:
Wife of 62 years: Bernice Breazeale of Rockwood, TN
Sons: Billy Breazeale Jr. (Karen) of Rockwood, Tn
Jack Breazeale (Amy) of Rockwood, Tn
Daughter: Pam Hale (Richard) of Farragut, TN
Grandchildren: Zachary & Taylor Breazeale
Jordan & Allison Willieams
Jared Breazeale
Jordan Breazeale
Jacob Hale
Colby Hale
Great Grandchildren: Rylie Kate Breazeale
Brother: Joe Breazeale (Frances) of Rockwood, TN
Sister-in-law: Elizabeth Breazeale of Farragut, TN
Brother-in-law: Thomas Skidmore of Rockwood, TN
Many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm In the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Burns Cemetery in Westel, TN. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to first Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billy Eugene Breazeale Sr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019