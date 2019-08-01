Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy F. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy F. Robinson Obituary
Billy F. Robinson

Knoxville - Billy Frank Robinson, age 59, of Knoxville, passed away on July 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Reaves-Robinson; children, sisters, brother, other relatives, friends and all who loved him.

The service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.

Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Robinson's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now