|
|
Billy F. Robinson
Knoxville - Billy Frank Robinson, age 59, of Knoxville, passed away on July 27, 2019 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Reaves-Robinson; children, sisters, brother, other relatives, friends and all who loved him.
The service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Highway, Knoxville.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Robinson's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019