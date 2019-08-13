|
|
Billy Fox
Knoxville - Bill Gene Fox, of Knoxville, TN, passed away at the age of 88, on
August 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Beulah Fox, brothers, Wade, Jack, and Don Fox; sister, Bobbie Zachary; his son, Michael Fox Sr. and granddaughter, Sarah Isaacs-Pierce. Bill is survived by wife, Janice Fox; son and daughter-in-law, Dwaine and Carrie Fox; daughters and son-in-laws, Jacki and Ron Isaacs and Sheri and Nathan Reagan; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Bill retired from Knox County Schools and also called square dancing for fifty-one years. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church and was loved by everyone who knew him.
The family will welcome friends at Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, on Thursday, August, 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the service to follow. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. A graveside service with military honors will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, in Knoxville, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:30a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bill's memory to Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church, 400 Beaver Creek Drive, Knoxville, TN, 37918. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019