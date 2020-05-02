|
|
Billy G. "Bill" Lankford
Loudon - Billy G. "Bill" Lankford, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was a member of East Hills Baptist Church. The absence of Bill will leave a void in the hearts of those he left behind. He was loved by all. He was soft spoken, caring, and a gentle man.
Bill was a graduate of Loudon High School, and afterwards he served in the US Army. Bill retired from ORNL X10 plant in Oak Ridge. Bill also served as a part of Loudon County Sheriff's department, Loudon County Rescue Squad, Loudon City Police Department, Former Loudon City Council/Vice Mayor, Umpired for many years, and was also a member of the Piney Ruritan Club. He had a great love for carpentry, woodworking and Gospel music. He was an avid golfer and loved fishing, especially with his grandsons and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, William "Bud" and Virginia "Virgie" Lankford; Brothers, Bruce Lankford, Larry Lankford; Sister, Carolyn Fields; Brother-in-law, Johnny Lawhon
Survived by: Loving wife, Mary Lankford; Sons, Bobby Lankford, Chad Scott and wife Karen; Grandsons, Chase and Evan Scott; Sister, Phyllis Stimens and husband Richard; Best buddy Tyson; Bill is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Family and friends are welcome to call at their convenience from 8am-7pm on Monday, May 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 11am at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 4, 2020