Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Piney Grove Cemetery
2325 Ruritan Road
Harriman, TN
Billy Gene Easter

Billy Gene Easter Obituary
Billy Gene Easter

Harriman - Billy Gene Easter age 89 of Harriman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the UT Medical Center. He was a faithful member of the Trenton Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed antique cars and was a member of the Walden Ridge Antique Automobile Club of America. He also enjoyed gospel singing, gardening and spending time with his family. He served as a corporal in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and following his honorable discharge was employed at James Waterhouse Wholesale Grocery and later worked at the Y-12 plant where he retired after 26 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Fannie Cox Easter and Edd & Mae Easter Thompson, son Scott Easter, siblings Jarvis, Roy, Jack and Ray Easter, Ruth Morgan, Evelyn Carter and Mary Young. He is survived by his wife Geneva Poland Easter, daughter Karen Easter of Knoxville, son Michael Easter (Trish) of Soddy Daisy, daughter-in-law Kim Easter of Hendersonville. Siblings Virginia Poland, Martha Gamble, Faye Barger, Agnes Wilkerson and Bobby Easter. Grandchildren Kyle Whitehead, Lee (Brianna) Whitehead, Daniel (Allison) Easter, Molly (Joe) Elfanbaum, Emily Easter, Lila Easter and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral to follow at 7:00 pm at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, officiated by Pastors Tony Boswell and Ted Taylor. Burial 11:00 am Saturday at the Piney Grove Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at the Ben Atchley State Veteran's Home and the UT Medical Center for their compassionate care. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Initiative at the University of Tennessee Medical Center https://utmedicalcenter.org/give-back/alz/. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
