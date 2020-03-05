|
Billy Gene Johnson
Knoxville - Billy Gene Johnson age 83, of Knoxville, went to be with his savior Jesus Christ at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 4, 1937, and passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was an Army veteran honorably discharged on December 15, 1960, he loved gospel music, and played the piano in a gospel quartet. He worked for Knoxville Blue Print for 42 years. He was married for 62 years to his wife Hattie Sue Johnson who precedes him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents George Benjamin and Florence Johnson, sisters: Imogene, Katherine, Maggie, and Georgie; and father-in-law and mother-in-law William and Gladys Ward. He is survived by his daughter Marlene Underhill, grandchildren: Billy Andrew Underhill (Jessica), Amber Nicole Arevalo Alejandro (Juan), and Tony William Underhill (Teresa); great-grandchildren: Brook, Abbie, Nathan, Isaac, Kameron and Jackson; special niece Mary Galloway and nephew Junior Galloway, best friends Don and Jewel Miller, and several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Tina with Covenant hospice for all her help and kindness to Billy and the family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL, immediately followed by a 4:00 pm funeral service officiated by Rev. Dennis Galloway. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020