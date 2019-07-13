|
Billy Harrison
Knoxville - Billy Ralph Harrison, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Billy was born July 25, 1935 in Florala, Alabama. Billy joined the Army (82nd Airborne) and later served as part of the Military Police Command during his military tour. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, H. H. and Mary R. Harrison, and four brothers: Eugene, Deward, Dempsey and Dale; sisters, Jewel and Ruth, as well as his beloved daughter, Shawna Harrison. Billy is survived by his wife, Ronnie Marie Harrison, his son, Scott Harrison and wife Amanda; granddaughters: Danae, Abigail, Rebecca Harrison and grandson Ezra Tunitskiy. Special mention of surviving loved ones are his sister-in-law, Linda Totty, and nephews Scott Bowman and Christopher Hendrickson and their families. Also, his childhood and long-time friend, Hugh Hinson. After his military service, Billy attended and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree. Later upon moving to Alexandria, Virginia, accepting employment at Indian Head, MD and Naval Sea Systems Command (the Pentagon and Crystal City) he served as manager of Technical Data and Logistics. Billy retired from Naval Sea Systems Command in June of 1988.
Billy and Ronnie relocated to Knoxville, TN in December 1991, with Billy having accepted employment with a Government Contractor in his area of expertise and Ronnie (a Knoxville native) later working in Oak Ridge as a Contracts Manager. In addition to employment activities and travel they enjoyed offering their home to family dogs and rescues. Family and Friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville at 10:45am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and proceed to the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville for an 11:30am Chapel Service with military honors.
Remembrances may be made by donations to Young Williams Animal Shelter (or an animal shelter of choice) and .
Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
