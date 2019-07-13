Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:45 AM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Harrison


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Harrison

Knoxville - Billy Ralph Harrison, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Billy was born July 25, 1935 in Florala, Alabama. Billy joined the Army (82nd Airborne) and later served as part of the Military Police Command during his military tour. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, H. H. and Mary R. Harrison, and four brothers: Eugene, Deward, Dempsey and Dale; sisters, Jewel and Ruth, as well as his beloved daughter, Shawna Harrison. Billy is survived by his wife, Ronnie Marie Harrison, his son, Scott Harrison and wife Amanda; granddaughters: Danae, Abigail, Rebecca Harrison and grandson Ezra Tunitskiy. Special mention of surviving loved ones are his sister-in-law, Linda Totty, and nephews Scott Bowman and Christopher Hendrickson and their families. Also, his childhood and long-time friend, Hugh Hinson. After his military service, Billy attended and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree. Later upon moving to Alexandria, Virginia, accepting employment at Indian Head, MD and Naval Sea Systems Command (the Pentagon and Crystal City) he served as manager of Technical Data and Logistics. Billy retired from Naval Sea Systems Command in June of 1988.

Billy and Ronnie relocated to Knoxville, TN in December 1991, with Billy having accepted employment with a Government Contractor in his area of expertise and Ronnie (a Knoxville native) later working in Oak Ridge as a Contracts Manager. In addition to employment activities and travel they enjoyed offering their home to family dogs and rescues. Family and Friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville at 10:45am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and proceed to the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville for an 11:30am Chapel Service with military honors.

Remembrances may be made by donations to Young Williams Animal Shelter (or an animal shelter of choice) and .

Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com.

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now