Billy Hensley
Mascot - Billy Ray Hensley - age 87 of Mascot passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James and Betty Hensley; brothers, Jack, Willis, Edward (Red), Sam, John, Dan, James (Kell); sisters, Ann, Pauline, Edith, Lucy. Survived by devoted wife of 66 years, Helen Geneva Hensley; daughters, Debbie (Eddie) Norton, Pat (Gene) Covington; grandchildren, Christopher Norton, Misty Letner; great grandchildren, Brandon Norton, Devin Letner, and Alexandria Covington. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Leonard Goin officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Sunday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020