Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Eastview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Hensley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Hensley Obituary
Billy Hensley

Mascot - Billy Ray Hensley - age 87 of Mascot passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James and Betty Hensley; brothers, Jack, Willis, Edward (Red), Sam, John, Dan, James (Kell); sisters, Ann, Pauline, Edith, Lucy. Survived by devoted wife of 66 years, Helen Geneva Hensley; daughters, Debbie (Eddie) Norton, Pat (Gene) Covington; grandchildren, Christopher Norton, Misty Letner; great grandchildren, Brandon Norton, Devin Letner, and Alexandria Covington. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Leonard Goin officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Sunday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -