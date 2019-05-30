Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Billy J. Cooper

Billy J. Cooper Obituary
Billy J. Cooper

Crossville, TN

Billy J. Cooper age 84 of Crossville, passed away May 28, 2019. He retired after 36 years with Y12. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Evelyn Cooper; sons, Brad (Celeste) Cooper and Mark (Regina) Cooper; grandchildren, Lili, Hannah and Nate Cooper; brother, Jack (Mary Ellen) Cooper; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service at 2 pm Friday. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019
