Billy J. Cooper
Crossville, TN
Billy J. Cooper age 84 of Crossville, passed away May 28, 2019. He retired after 36 years with Y12. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Evelyn Cooper; sons, Brad (Celeste) Cooper and Mark (Regina) Cooper; grandchildren, Lili, Hannah and Nate Cooper; brother, Jack (Mary Ellen) Cooper; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service at 2 pm Friday. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 30, 2019