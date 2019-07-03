|
Billy J. Mincey
Knoxville - Billy J. Mincey, age 84, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He worked at Higginbotham Heating & Air. Soon realizing the entrepreneur that he was, he started his own business and was contracted to do all the ductwork for Sears, and many businesses in Gatlinburg. A buy, sell, trade kind of man, he set up at every flea market and knife show around. His extensive knowledge of gun trading brought the attention of the Knox County Sherriff's Office who asked him for advice and information many times. He ran a news sentinel paper wrote through East Knoxville and the Corryton area while driving a Volkswagen Bug. Later he ran several businesses including Shoe Country, Mincey's Market and Bill's CB Sales.
Again, in his CB business Knox County Sherriff's Office chose him as their exclusive K40 dealer, every cruiser in Knoxville had one. He also sold on Ebay for many years reaching the status of Power Seller, achieved by very few. He was a jack of all trades, a master of many and afraid of none. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Kirkland; father, William J. Mincey; daughter, Terry Jo Chandler; and sons-in-law, Bryan Chandler and David Horsley. He is survived by his soulmate and best friend of 33 years, Patricia Van Buren; his daughters, Gina Horsley and Mary Mincey, grandchildren; Angela Chandler, Jeremiah Horsley, Jacob (Victoria) Horsley and W. Jordan Mincey, and great-grandchildren; Aiden, Hudson and Tucker. When Bill was blessed with Patricia, he was also blessed with bonus daughters; Dawn Van Buren Reagan and Amber Van Buren, bonus grandchildren; Chelsey Reagan and Kent Van Buren-Raticoff, and bonus great grandchildren; Shayne, Reagan, and Realynn. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 8:00pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:00am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and will leave in procession for an 11:00am graveside service at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
