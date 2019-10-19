|
Billy Jack Hickman
Strawberry Plains - Billy Jack Hickman- age 88, of Strawberry Plains, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Billy was a member at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 61 years. He served in the Air Force for four years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olif and Ada Hickman; brothers, Eugene, Thomas, and Olif "Buster" Hickman; and sister, Emma Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife of 61years, Betty Hickman; children, Steve (Kay) Hickman and Debby (Steve) King; grandchildren, Holly Hickman, Adam Hickman, Tyler Wilson, and Kristin (Brent) Hickman; great-grandchildren, Kamden Wilson, Hadley Wilson, and Braden Hickman; sisters, Linda Travis, Barbara Elkins, Mary Flanders, Brenda McSpadden, and Becky Cox. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. John Blake for his care during this time. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Chris Hutchens officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery at 10:45AM for an 11:00AM graveside service with Rev. Sam Grindstaff officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Billy's name to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 6915 N Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019