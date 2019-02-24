Services
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-5430
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Hamblen Memory Gardens & Mausoleum
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum at Hamblen Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Seal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joe BJ Seal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Joe BJ Seal Obituary
Billy Joe "BJ" Seal

Morristown, TN

Billy Joe "BJ" Seal, 73, of Morristown went to be with the Lord Friday, February 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He retired from the Morristown police department as Detective Captain in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church. He was a member of the Masons lodge 231.

He was preceded in death by parents Milford and Pauline Turner Seal; Sister Agnes Greene; and brothers Ray M. Seal, Ralph Seal and Roy Hugh "R.H." Seal.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Webster Seal; son Derek Seal; daughter Tracy Seal; brother Ronald Seal; sisters Bonnie Jo Busler, Louise Welch (George), and Bernice Seal; special nephew Mike Seal; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Cherokee Hills Baptist Church youth fund. Cherokee Hills Baptist Church 1125 Peck Avenue Morristown, TN 37813

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 8 pm with the Reverends Nathan Livingston and James Williams officiating. Masonic Rites and Committal will be held 11 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Hamblen Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now