Billy Joe "BJ" Seal
Morristown, TN
Billy Joe "BJ" Seal, 73, of Morristown went to be with the Lord Friday, February 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He retired from the Morristown police department as Detective Captain in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Cherokee Hills Baptist Church. He was a member of the Masons lodge 231.
He was preceded in death by parents Milford and Pauline Turner Seal; Sister Agnes Greene; and brothers Ray M. Seal, Ralph Seal and Roy Hugh "R.H." Seal.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Webster Seal; son Derek Seal; daughter Tracy Seal; brother Ronald Seal; sisters Bonnie Jo Busler, Louise Welch (George), and Bernice Seal; special nephew Mike Seal; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Cherokee Hills Baptist Church youth fund. Cherokee Hills Baptist Church 1125 Peck Avenue Morristown, TN 37813
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Monday, February 25, 2019, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 8 pm with the Reverends Nathan Livingston and James Williams officiating. Masonic Rites and Committal will be held 11 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019