Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Billy Joe Crow Webb Obituary
Billy Joe Crow Webb

Knoxville, TN

Billy Joe "Crow" Webb 78 of South Knoxville passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his

residence. Crow owned and operated Crow's Alignment and served South Knoxville automotive repairs for over 50 years. Crow was well noted for his stubborn, hard-headed,

opinionated loyal and honest and very loving personality. He was preceded in death by

parents, Clarence and Eva Webb; brothers, Ray and David "Tater" Webb; life-long friend Benny McNutt; his beloved motorcycle riding, water fountain drinking, Airedale Clyde. Crow is survived by 2 daughters and son-in-law, Hannah, Emily and Matt; grandchildren, Audrey and Ben and grand-dog and shop mascot Soffee, adored cat Bandit; loving sister, Alice Gray; several nieces and nephews. Crow was a father figure and friend to many in South Knoxville. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Private Interment at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
