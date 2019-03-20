|
Billy Joe Crow Webb
Knoxville, TN
Billy Joe "Crow" Webb 78 of South Knoxville passed away Sunday March 17, 2019 at his
residence. Crow owned and operated Crow's Alignment and served South Knoxville automotive repairs for over 50 years. Crow was well noted for his stubborn, hard-headed,
opinionated loyal and honest and very loving personality. He was preceded in death by
parents, Clarence and Eva Webb; brothers, Ray and David "Tater" Webb; life-long friend Benny McNutt; his beloved motorcycle riding, water fountain drinking, Airedale Clyde. Crow is survived by 2 daughters and son-in-law, Hannah, Emily and Matt; grandchildren, Audrey and Ben and grand-dog and shop mascot Soffee, adored cat Bandit; loving sister, Alice Gray; several nieces and nephews. Crow was a father figure and friend to many in South Knoxville. The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy. Private Interment at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019