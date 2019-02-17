Services
Billy Joe Gass


Billy Joe Gass


1932 - 2019
Billy Joe Gass Obituary
Billy Joe Gass

Knoxville, TN

Billy Joe Gass - 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on February 15, 2019 at his home. Mr. Gass was born on February 1, 1932 to Luther and Claudia Gass. Billy was a member of Corryton Church and Graduated from ETSU. He proudly served his country in the United States Military, serving in the Korean War, as a Counter Intelligence Specialist. He achieves the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1962. He later retired after many years of service for Knox County Government. Billy had a deep passion for the mobile meals program and ministering to the people on his route where he regularly delivered, until his health prevented him. He is survived by his loving wife, Dora Mae Gass; children, Greg (Christine) Gass, Scott (Tonya) Gass, and Julie Gass; grandchildren, Cody Gass, Riley Gass, Josh Gass, Ben Gass, Conner Gass; great grandchildren, Nehemiah Gass; and brothers, Bob Gass, Charles Gass. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, please check www.bridgesfuneralhome.com for updated service information and a full obituary. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Gass Family.

www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
