Billy Joe Hooks
Heiskell - Billy Joe Hooks, age 62, of Heiskell, passed away July 3, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by parents, Clyde & Margaret Hooks, and brother, Edward Hooks. Survivors include son, Jason Hooks and wife Laura, brothers, Bobby Hooks and Delbert Hooks and wife Betty, grandchildren, Austin & Abby Hooks, special family members, Michael, Michelle, Graycie, and Jadon Murphy, as well as a host of other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel.