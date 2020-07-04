1/1
Billy Joe Hooks
Heiskell - Billy Joe Hooks, age 62, of Heiskell, passed away July 3, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by parents, Clyde & Margaret Hooks, and brother, Edward Hooks. Survivors include son, Jason Hooks and wife Laura, brothers, Bobby Hooks and Delbert Hooks and wife Betty, grandchildren, Austin & Abby Hooks, special family members, Michael, Michelle, Graycie, and Jadon Murphy, as well as a host of other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
