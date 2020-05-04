|
Billy Joe Huff, Sr.
Knoxville - Billy Joe Huff, Sr., 2723 Andrews Crossing Road, Knoxville, TN 37931, born June 7, 1930 Newport, TN, passed away to be with his Lord and Savor May 1, 2020. Survived by wife Mildred Louise Poe Huff, sons Billy Joe Huff, Jr., Glenn Allen Huff, daughter Deborah Huff Moyers, stepson Aaron Jones, all of Knoxville, Preceded by father Joseph Franklin Huff, mother Sally Texas Williams Huff of Newport, TN, son Gerald David Huff of Knoxville, TN, grandsons; Jared Huff, Wayne Hicks, Ross Powers formerly Gerald Ben Huff, all of Knoxville, Deceased Nathon Huff; granddaughters Stephanie Joanna Huff Harris Deceased; Cheryl A. Huff Pas, Melessa F. Huff Carrol all of Knoxville, TN; numerous great-grandsons & great-granddaughters and several great-great-grandsons and daughter.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, Temple Baptist Church, Powell, TN, due to Covid19. Instead of flowers send donation to Crown College, Powell, TN, notify Billy Joe Huff, Jr. for any other info at (865) 274-3476 or [email protected]
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 10, 2020