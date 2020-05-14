|
|
Billy Joe Norris, Sr.
Knoxville -
Billy Joe (Bill) Norris, Sr.-age 77 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by father, Earnest Norris; mother, Bonnie Lay Norris; brothers, Ray Norris and Gene Norris.
Survivors: son, Joe Norris and wife, Lori; daughter, Robin Williams; four grandchildren, Renea King, Joshua Norris, Elisha Grubb, Jessica Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Anthony, Hunter, Lily, Jaylin, Elijah and Grace.
There are no services planned. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020