Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Billy Joe Norris Sr. Obituary
Billy Joe Norris, Sr.

Knoxville -

Billy Joe (Bill) Norris, Sr.-age 77 of Knoxville passed away Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by father, Earnest Norris; mother, Bonnie Lay Norris; brothers, Ray Norris and Gene Norris.

Survivors: son, Joe Norris and wife, Lori; daughter, Robin Williams; four grandchildren, Renea King, Joshua Norris, Elisha Grubb, Jessica Hayes; seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Anthony, Hunter, Lily, Jaylin, Elijah and Grace.

There are no services planned. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2020
