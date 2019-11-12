|
|
Billy Joe Shubert
Lenoir City - Billy Joe Shubert - age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Billy was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist and retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board. He was a 50 year member of Avery Masonic Lodge 593 F&AM and a longtime member of Highland Park Ruritan Club.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Jacobs Shubert; parents, Felix and Cordie Shubert.
Billy is survived by his special cousin, best friend and caretaker, Jimmie Moore; stepdaughter, Nancy Shelton and husband, James, along with many other cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 14th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. conducted by Avery Masonic Lodge. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Friday in Foshee Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services and interment with Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019