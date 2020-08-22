1/
Billy Joe Smith
Billy Joe Smith

Knoxville - Billy "Joe" Smith, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 9, 2020. He was a member of Bon View Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN. At the age of 19, he was electrocuted while working in a silo on the Mascot Farm. A country doctor opened his chest with a pocket knife and massaged his heart at the accident site. Joe was hospitalized for 57 days before he was able to go home. Joe retired from Knoxville Iron Company after many years of loyal service. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. Joe was one of a kind and will be remembered for his kindness and love for all.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Smith; parents, Vernal and Kate Smith; son, Michael Joseph Smith; grandson, Aaron Baker; and several brothers and sisters.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Donna Walker and Joy (Robert) Baker; grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Nikki Faulkner, Brad (Sally) Huffaker, Michael (Kim) Baker, Kiplyn Baker and Joseph (Candace) Baker; 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Louis Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and leave in procession to Valley View Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com

McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home

7426 Asheville Highway

Knoxville, TN 37924

865-637-7955




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
AUG
23
Service
06:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral
02:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
AUG
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Valley View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
