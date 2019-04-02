|
Billy L. McIntosh
Knoxville, TN
Billy L. McIntosh age 65, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. Billy was a kind hearted and loving person. He was precious to all his family, and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father Ray McIntosh and his baby sister Robin Gail McIntosh. He is
survived by his extraordinary mother Ruby McIntosh, brothers Ray Jr. and Gary, brother and sister-in-law Perry and Judy McIntosh, sister and brother-in-law Diane and Bill Taylor,
special niece and nephews, and a very special great nephew and two great nieces, and special aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Friends and family will meet Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:45 am at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service
officiated by Rev. Fred Miller. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019