1/1
Billy Large
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Large

Knoxville - Billy E. Large, age 85 of South Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1955-1963 crossing the equator 4 times, earning the title of "Shellback". Billy retired from Royal Crown Bottling Company after 35 years, Film Transit after 11 years, and Clayton Nissan after 3 years of employment. Billy enjoyed hunting, coaching football, fishing, reading, watching westerns, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was an avid UT Vols Fan.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Polly; parents, James and Mae Large; several siblings and granddaughter, Misty.

Survived by sons, Donnie (BJ) Large, Ronnie Large, Rickey (Angie) Large; daughter, Paula Greene; sister, Ruby Pratt; grandchildren, Tara (Alex) Maxwell, Brittany Large, Hunter (Elyse) Large, Kristen (Jason) Glenn and T.J. Greene; great grandchildren, Skylar Noble, Braden Noble, Bentley Maxwell, Peyton Hill, Holly Ivens, Chance Hill, Parker Maxwell and Canaan Glenn.

A visitation will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Hwy. with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Mark Large. Family and friends will meet Monday, July 13, 2020, 2:00pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy. Full Military honors will be presented by East TN Veterans Honor Guard. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved