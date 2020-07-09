Billy Large
Knoxville - Billy E. Large, age 85 of South Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1955-1963 crossing the equator 4 times, earning the title of "Shellback". Billy retired from Royal Crown Bottling Company after 35 years, Film Transit after 11 years, and Clayton Nissan after 3 years of employment. Billy enjoyed hunting, coaching football, fishing, reading, watching westerns, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was an avid UT Vols Fan.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Polly; parents, James and Mae Large; several siblings and granddaughter, Misty.
Survived by sons, Donnie (BJ) Large, Ronnie Large, Rickey (Angie) Large; daughter, Paula Greene; sister, Ruby Pratt; grandchildren, Tara (Alex) Maxwell, Brittany Large, Hunter (Elyse) Large, Kristen (Jason) Glenn and T.J. Greene; great grandchildren, Skylar Noble, Braden Noble, Bentley Maxwell, Peyton Hill, Holly Ivens, Chance Hill, Parker Maxwell and Canaan Glenn.
A visitation will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, Chapman Hwy. with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Mark Large. Family and friends will meet Monday, July 13, 2020, 2:00pm at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy. Full Military honors will be presented by East TN Veterans Honor Guard. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com
.