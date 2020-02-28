Services
Billy Lee Smith Jr.

Billy Lee Smith Jr. Obituary
Billy Lee Smith, Jr.

Strawberry Plains - Billy Lee Smith, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. He was a graduate of Fulton High School. Billy served briefly in the US Air Force. Bill was a long time journeyman electrician who was always ready to help a friend in need. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Lynn (Robinson) Smith; parents, Carolyn Marie and James E. Walker and Bill Smith, Sr.; aunt, Patsy Sue Nichols. Billy is survived by his sons, Timothy Smith (Brittany) and Jeremy Smith (Leanne), two grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Cleveland (Steve) and Ann Gatton (Charlie); brother, Michael "Mike" Smith (Kelly) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special friends Wayne Rowland and Jeff Goe. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020
