|
|
Billy Long
Knoxville - Billy Ray Long- Age 79, Born in Jellico, TN has now begun the first day of his eternal life December 14, 2019. Bill volunteered and instructed thousands of children the last 47 years. He devoted his life to teaching and mentoring, making a difference in the lives of so many. Retired from the International Union of Elevator Constructors. Member of Fellowship Church\Middlebrook. Attended UT, A Vietnam Era Veteran. Member Burlington Masonic Lodge # 763, Ride Royal Blue Rangers and US Coast Guard Auxiliary, was a boating safety instructor for outdoor women. Preceded in death by mother Carrie Long Douglas, father Clifton Long, step-father Charles Douglas and brother Donnie Douglas. Survived by his wife of 56 years Lois Long, brother Charles Danny Douglas (Sharon), Sisters-Sandra Sumner and Kathy Ivey, along with 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Special Aunt Ann Richardson and Cousin Sheila Westray. Special Friends Ben Baldwin (Renee') and Charlie Perry (Hazel). Thanks to the many neighbors who visited regularly and shared their animals. He looked forward to those visits and provided treats for the animals. The family will have visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Douglas Cemetery on Wooldridge Pike in Jellico, TN. The family will gather at Llewellyn Funeral Home at 2:00 pm to proceed to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Remote Area Medical or Free Medical Clinic of America.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019