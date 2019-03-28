|
|
Billy Mitchell Wyatt Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Billy Mitchell Wyatt, Sr. left this earth for heaven on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 93 years. He was born in Crossville,Tennessee but lived most of his adult life in Knoxville. He was a World War II Veteran having served in the US Army for one year before being injured in Germany, earning a purple heart. He was honorably discharged in 1944. He was a faithful employee of the White Stores, Inc warehouse for his entire career. Mitchell was a very dependable hard worker both in his job and at home. He was very gentle and mild mannered man who loved his wife and family. In his golden years he also loved his shows (game shows) and faithfully watched daily while enjoying a good cup of very hot coffee. He always loved seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mitchell was the son of the late Riley and Edna Wyatt of Monterey, Tennessee. He was the youngest of their boys. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nila Rhea Wyatt and two sons, Bill Wyatt Jr. (Jackie) and Allen Wyatt Sr. (Linda). He is also survived by four grandchildren; Mendy Wyatt Henderson (David), Carrie Wyatt McKeehan (Mark), Allen Wyatt Jr. (Amy) and Jennifer Wyatt Harl (James), along with 19 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00PM to 8:00PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Friday, March 29, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home with interment to follow with full military honors provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Rev. Mark McKeehan to officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019