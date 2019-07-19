Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Mounger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Mounger


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Mounger Obituary
Billy Mounger

Corryton - Mounger, Billy C. 70 of Corryton, TN joined his Heavenly Father suddenly Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. He was a member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Bill was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who served in the US Air Force and he retired from CEMEX Corp after 40 plus years. He was preceded in death by father, Marshall J.; sister, Debbie Little; brother-in-law, Roy Seymour. Bill is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Lou; son, Billy, daughter-in-law, Jeanie; daughter, Tamara; mother, Essie; brother, Glen and wife, Suzanne; sister, Betty Seymour; brother-in-law, David Little; grandchildren, Amanda, MaKayla, Kailey and significant other, Brandon McCleary; great grandson, Parker; special friend, Jayce Forester. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 20th from 6-8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Sunday, July 21st at 1pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery, meeting at the graveside.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr Knoxville, TN 37918 865-689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now