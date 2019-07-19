|
Billy Mounger
Corryton - Mounger, Billy C. 70 of Corryton, TN joined his Heavenly Father suddenly Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. He was a member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Bill was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who served in the US Air Force and he retired from CEMEX Corp after 40 plus years. He was preceded in death by father, Marshall J.; sister, Debbie Little; brother-in-law, Roy Seymour. Bill is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 53 years, Lou; son, Billy, daughter-in-law, Jeanie; daughter, Tamara; mother, Essie; brother, Glen and wife, Suzanne; sister, Betty Seymour; brother-in-law, David Little; grandchildren, Amanda, MaKayla, Kailey and significant other, Brandon McCleary; great grandson, Parker; special friend, Jayce Forester. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 20th from 6-8pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Sunday, July 21st at 1pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery, meeting at the graveside.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr Knoxville, TN 37918 865-689-8888. www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019