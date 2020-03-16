Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Oakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Oakes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Oakes Obituary
Billy Oakes

Sevierville, TN - Billy Mark Oakes, age 26, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2020. Billy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 26, 1993. He was a graduate of Anderson County High School. Billy was a member of the Hillvale Baptist Church. He worked and lived in Sevier County, Tennessee. Billy always had a smile on his face and never meet a stranger. He is preceded in death by, grandfather, Billy T. Oakes and uncle, Scotty George.

Survived by:

Mother, Genevie Barnes of Sevier County

Father, JD Oakes and wife Angela of Andersonville

Grandmother, Flo Oakes of Clinton

Aunt, Marie George of Clinton

Cousins, Will George and Ann George of Clinton

Several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -