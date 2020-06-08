Billy Prince
Knoxville - Billy Ray Prince, age 90, of Knoxville, TN, left his earthly home for his Heavenly Home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was a 1947 "Rule School" graduate and often spoke of how he had a car before the principal did. Bill proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War and was privileged to go to Washington, DC as part of the Honor Air Flight. He worked for Cities Service Oil Company for 37 years and retired as the Terminal Manager. He was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church for over 70 years and a current member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, spending time with his family and working with stained glass. He was an avid University of Tennessee Fan, supporting them not only at home games, but loved traveling to several Bowl Games. Bill is preceded in death by mother, Irene Parker Prince; daughter, Kimberly Anne Prince, and sister, Peggy Prince Johns. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Fowler Prince; daughter, Terri Prince LeSueur; grandsons, Michael and Matthew LeSueur; brother, Jack B. Prince of Mesquite, TX; many nieces, nephews, in-laws and special loved ones. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 4:00-7:00pm at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church with a service to follow, officiated by Rev. Kent Williams. Graveside Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, 11:00am at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville with full military honors. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Scovell Scholarship Foundation, 1900 North Akard, Dallas, TX 75201 or Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guest book at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




