|
|
Billy R. Bledsoe
Knoxville - Billy R. Bledsoe, born January 14, 1931 in Appalachia, VA to George J. and Allie Bledsoe, went to be with Jesus August 6, 2019. Preceded in death by first wife, Geneva Raley Bledsoe; and son, Michael Roger Bledsoe. Survived by wife of 48 years, Betty Bledsoe; sons, David and Todd (Michele) Bledsoe, and Terry Coleman (Sandra); grandchildren, Jeremy Bledsoe, Wendy McGuire (Sean), Kasey Burrow (Nick), and Jennifer Bledsoe; great grandchildren, Erick, Tyler, Lilly, Peyton and Colson. Member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church since 1953, serving as a Sunday School teacher in earlier years. He served in the Marine Corps as Sergeant with First Marine Division in Korea, where he received the Purple Heart. He was Chief Warrant Officer (Rtd.) Among the numerous other personal metals and campaign stars, he received the Legion of Merit, and four commendation medals and four soldier medals. He retired from regular Army in 1991. Bill coached youth hockey for several years, and loved all sporting events (especially those played by his grandchildren) including kayaking, boating and fishing. Bill was employed by KUB for forty years before taking early retirement to re-enter the military. Bill loved the Lord, his family and his country serving each to his capacity. He will be fondly remembered by all who were honored to call him husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend or fellow solider… our "Pap". The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the care and kindness shown to them by so many wonderful friends and neighbors, the staff of Ben Atchley Veterans Home, and the ER nurses and physicians of Tennova North. The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm, Sunday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow at 4:00pm. Family and friends will meet 11:15am, Monday, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery John Sevier for interment at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Young Williams Animal Shelter, www.young-williams.org/donations. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019