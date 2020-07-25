Billy Ray "Bill" ClayWashburn - Billy (Bill) Clay-age 71, of Washburn went to be with Lord peacefully at his home on the morning of July 25,2020. Bill was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church and was a former employee of Dempsters and a retired carpenter and loved doing carpentry. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Orena Clay; father-in-law, Hubert Davidson.Bill is survived by his loving devoted wife of 53 years, Darlene, and sons, Greg (Sherry), Aaron (Stacey). Bill leaves behind seven grandchildren; Miciah, Katie, William, Saylor, Tate, Nick and Amber and six great-grandchildren; Levi, Annabella, Adeline, Layla, Aspen, and Copeland. Bill is also survived by his loving siblings; June (John) Carpenter, Jack (Barbara) Clay, Sherry Clay, Kristi (Tony) Savage; mother-in-law, Rose Davidson; brother-in-law, Rev. Denver and Bridget Davidson; Bill was loved by so many and leaves behind nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. Stephen Williams, Rev. Denver Davidson officiating with music by Damon Seal. Family and friends will meet 10 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to proceed to Needham Cemetery, Washburn for interment service at 11 A.M. Pallbearers: Miciah Clay, William Clay, Tate Clay, Micah Ballard, Brad Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Adam Wolfenbarger; Honorary Pallbearers, Nephews and special friends, Larry Nicley, Martin Nicely, John Beeler, Joe Carroll and Tyler Williams. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.