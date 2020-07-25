1/1
Billy Ray "Bill" Clay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray "Bill" Clay

Washburn - Billy (Bill) Clay-age 71, of Washburn went to be with Lord peacefully at his home on the morning of July 25,2020. Bill was a member of Mt. Eager Baptist Church and was a former employee of Dempsters and a retired carpenter and loved doing carpentry. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl and Orena Clay; father-in-law, Hubert Davidson.

Bill is survived by his loving devoted wife of 53 years, Darlene, and sons, Greg (Sherry), Aaron (Stacey). Bill leaves behind seven grandchildren; Miciah, Katie, William, Saylor, Tate, Nick and Amber and six great-grandchildren; Levi, Annabella, Adeline, Layla, Aspen, and Copeland. Bill is also survived by his loving siblings; June (John) Carpenter, Jack (Barbara) Clay, Sherry Clay, Kristi (Tony) Savage; mother-in-law, Rose Davidson; brother-in-law, Rev. Denver and Bridget Davidson; Bill was loved by so many and leaves behind nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Monday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gary Donehew, Rev. Stephen Williams, Rev. Denver Davidson officiating with music by Damon Seal. Family and friends will meet 10 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to proceed to Needham Cemetery, Washburn for interment service at 11 A.M. Pallbearers: Miciah Clay, William Clay, Tate Clay, Micah Ballard, Brad Bailey, Jeremy Bailey, Adam Wolfenbarger; Honorary Pallbearers, Nephews and special friends, Larry Nicley, Martin Nicely, John Beeler, Joe Carroll and Tyler Williams. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Interment
11:00 AM
Needham Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved