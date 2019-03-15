|
|
Billy Ray McGinnis
Blaine, TN
Billy Ray McGinnis, age 79, of Blaine, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Fort Sanders Hospital. He was recently saved on February 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Christine McGinnis; parents James and Zora McGinnis; grandson William (PeeWee) Ellis, sons-in-law Roy Rogers and Ray Cooper; brother Carl McGinnis, and sister Mary Ruth McGinnis.
He is survived by his children Tommy (Jennifer) McGinnis, Jennifer Rogers, Lorain (Jim) Linklater, Ronda (Donnie) Ellis, Wanda (Steve) Greer, and Debbie McGinnis; grandchildren Willie Cooper, Heather Cooper, Colton and Hunter Rogers, Charlee Greer, and Olivia McGinnis, and his special, ever faithful companion, a chocolate lab named Cooter.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Grainger Memorial Gardens.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019