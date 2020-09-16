Billy Ray McNeal



Billy Ray McNeal, born May 16th, 1985 passed away suddenly on September 7th, 2020, at the age of 35. Billy graduated in 2003 with honors from Heritage High School, where he excelled in football. Billy was a kind soul who loved fishing at Citico and the outdoors. He leaves many cherished memories to those he left behind. Billy is survived by his mother, Anna Hinkle (Keith) of Rutledge, father Ronnie Loveday of Knoxville, brother Justin, his children, Tanner Drake-Gene McNeal and Jaylyn Delaney Denney, the mother of his children, Stephanie Parton, his girlfriend, Teri Neal and special friend Nancy Breazeale. The Cremation Society is servicing the family.









