1/1
Billy Ray McNeal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billy Ray McNeal

Billy Ray McNeal, born May 16th, 1985 passed away suddenly on September 7th, 2020, at the age of 35. Billy graduated in 2003 with honors from Heritage High School, where he excelled in football. Billy was a kind soul who loved fishing at Citico and the outdoors. He leaves many cherished memories to those he left behind. Billy is survived by his mother, Anna Hinkle (Keith) of Rutledge, father Ronnie Loveday of Knoxville, brother Justin, his children, Tanner Drake-Gene McNeal and Jaylyn Delaney Denney, the mother of his children, Stephanie Parton, his girlfriend, Teri Neal and special friend Nancy Breazeale. The Cremation Society is servicing the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved