Billy Ray Newman Obituary
Billy Ray Newman

Lenoir City, TN

Billy Ray Newman - age 71 of Lenoir City formerly, of Pennington Gap, VA, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Bill served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church. Bill had a big heart and loved helping people. He never met a stranger. Bill loved his family, friends and fur babies. He always looked forward to family and beach vacations. Preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Hazel Newman. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Cecelia Day Newman; siblings, Robert (Sandi) Newman, Linda (Audrey) Ramey, Dan (Cindy) Newman; special nieces, nephews and their families; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Mary Day; special cousins, Sonya and Danny Bivens, and Josh Bruner who was very special to Bill. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Humane Society. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019
