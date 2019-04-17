Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Ottinger, Billy Ray, age 94, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a member of Powell United Methodist Church. Past Officer of Melton Hill CB Club, Knox County 10-4 CB Club, and the Knoxville Ham Radio Club. He was employed by Allied Steel for more than 31 years. Billy was preceded in death by his parents Orion and Jestecia Ottinger; son, Larry Ottinger; and step-daughter Dena Kitts Martin. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Fonda H. Kitts Otttinger; son, Lindell and wife Marquettia Ottinger of Knoxville; daughter, Cheryl and husband Richard Parrott of Maryville; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Kevin R. and wife Karen Kitts; 4 step-grandsons, 7 step-great-grandchildren sisters, Ruby Slagle, and Maxine Chamberlin. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, April 18, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL with Rev. Martha Scott officiating. Interment services will be private. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
