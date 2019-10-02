Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Billy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Ray (Bill) Smith

Billy Ray (Bill) Smith Obituary
Billy Ray (Bill) Smith

Powell - Billy Ray "Bill" Smith - age 76 of Powell, passed away peacefully at home on September 28, 2019. He graduated from Horace Maynard High School in 1961 and retired from Reeder Chevrolet. Bill was an avid racecar builder, owner and driver in the 60's, 70's and 80's. His greatest love was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Ruth C. Smith; brother, Jim Smith; and son, Steven Michael Smith. Bill is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Todd) Lich; mother of his children, Sharon (Bolin) Bohannon; grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Eric Michael (Brooke) Lich and Tristan Kinney; great grandchildren, Hayden, Bryson and Hudson; siblings, Terry Smith and Joanne (Ken) Gilroy; uncle, Burt Smith, Jr.; former wife, Theresa D. Hankins; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; Candi Mynatt Pollard, Michelle Mynatt George and Shannon Mynatt Smith, who were like his daughters.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. A celebration of life will follow with Mark Smith officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bill Smith. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
